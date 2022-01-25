Casino operator Wynn plans UAE resort with 'gaming area'

Adds context on Dubai establishments, recent legal reforms

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts WYNN.O will build a luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates with a "gaming area", it said on Tuesday, without specifying whether this included gambling.

Gambling is not allowed in the Muslim Gulf state, but diplomats have said the UAE could move to permit it as part of wider legislative reforms aimed at maintaining its edge as a tourism and business hub amid rising regional competition.

Dubai, traditionally the most liberal emirate in the UAE, in April denied rumours it was granting gambling licences. Casino and hotel operator Caesars CZR.O in 2018 opened a resort on Dubai's Bluewaters Island - its first non-gambling project.

In a sign that entertainment rules might be changing, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said on Tuesday it had created a new Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation to regulate "integrated resorts".

A top priority for the new body is a regulatory framework ensuring "the responsible practice of recreational gaming at all levels", RAKTDA said in a statement on state media.

The Wynn resort, announced by Ras Al Khaimah authorities and Wynn, is set for completion in 2026. It will be located on Al Marjan, a man-made island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office, RAKTDA and RAK Hospitality Holding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the emirate's destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world," said Abdulla al-Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan, the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah in a statement.

The UAE last year announced what it called the most sweeping legal reform in the Gulf state's history. Major changes included decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption.

Other recent changes by the UAE include introducing longer-term visas as a way to attract and retain talent and encourage more businesses to set up shop.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

