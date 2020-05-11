US Markets
Casino operator Caesars posts 13.6% drop in revenue on pandemic woes

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

May 11 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O posted a 13.6% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as the coronavirus-led lockdowns resulted in shutdown of some its casinos and kept people away from gaming tables.

Net revenue fell to $1.83 billion from $2.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Caesars was $189 million in quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $217 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, its loss rose to 36 cents per share from 32 cents per share a year ago.

The casino operator said it plans to restart operations at some properties when permitted by applicable government or tribal bodies.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

