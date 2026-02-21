Casino Icon Caesars Entertainment Navigates Debt and Digital Transition as Progeny 3 Exits

Key Points

Progeny 3, Inc. sold 1,872,400 Caesars shares; estimated trade size $50.60 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value declined by $50.60 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement

Transaction represented a 2.72% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

Position was previously 2.6% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Progeny 3, Inc. sold its entire holding of 1,872,400 shares in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The estimated value of the transaction was $50.60 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Caesars decreased by $50.60 million, reflecting both the sale and price movements over the period.

What else to know

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out of Caesars; the position now represents n/a of 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CCJ: $214.74 million (11.6% of AUM)

NYSE:TIC: $153.99 million (8.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IBKR: $136.96 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:APG: $135.47 million (7.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SSNC: $98.39 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Caesars were priced at $18.95, down 52.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 64.25 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.49 billion Net income (TTM) $-502.00 million Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $18.95 One-year price change 52.06%

Company/Etf snapshot

Caesars Entertainment is a leading U.S. gaming and hospitality operator with a diversified portfolio of casinos, hotels, and digital betting platforms. The company leverages its iconic brand and extensive property network to attract a wide range of customers across multiple states. Strategic investments in both physical and digital experiences position Caesars to compete in the evolving gaming and entertainment landscape.

The company offers casino gaming, sports betting, iGaming, hotel accommodations, dining, and entertainment across a broad portfolio of U.S. properties. Caesars Entertainment generates revenue primarily from gaming operations, hospitality services, food and beverage sales, and digital wagering platforms.

Caesars Entertainment targets domestic leisure and business travelers, gaming enthusiasts, and online sports bettors seeking entertainment and resort experiences.

What this transaction means for investors

Caesars Entertainment is not struggling because people stopped gambling. It is under pressure because it carries one of the heavier balance sheets in the U.S. gaming industry while working to make its digital betting business consistently profitable. After shares fell more than 50% over the past year, Progeny 3 exited its entire position in the fourth quarter, selling roughly 1.87 million shares valued at about $50.6 million.

Caesars earns most of its revenue from regional casinos and Las Vegas Strip properties, with additional income from its Caesars Digital sports betting and iGaming platform. Regional drive-in casinos generate much of its cash flow, making results sensitive to changes in consumer spending and interest rates. The 2020 merger with Eldorado expanded Caesars’ national presence and scale but also increased its debt. While the merger created a larger, more diversified company, investors remain focused on how quickly management can reduce leverage while maintaining stable property-level earnings.

For investors, the key points to monitor moving forward are whether Caesars can consistently reduce debt while keeping its regional casinos and digital platform profitable. Trends in same-property gaming revenue, interest costs, and digital profitability will also determine the pace of recovery.



