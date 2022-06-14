Casino has four offers for GreenYellow energy business- source

French retailer Casino has received four preliminary offers of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion) each for its renewable energy business GreenYellow, including one from Ardian, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino CASP.PA has received four preliminary offers of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion) each for its renewable energy business GreenYellow, including one from Ardian, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Casino, which has embarked on a plan to sell non-core assets to cut debt, said last month that it had launched a process to sell GreenYellow, aiming to seal a potential deal by the end of the year.

The source said investmentn fund Ardian had made its offer at the end of last week. Ardian declined to comment.

A decision on the deal is expected next month, the source said.

Last week, two sources said Macquarie MQG.AX, I Squared Capital and Dutch company SHV had made preliminary bids for GreenYellow as of June 2 at around 1.5 billion euros each, and that other potential bidders had asked for more time to put together a possible offer.

