Casino Guichard Q4 Sales Drop

(RTTNews) - French retailer Casino Guichard (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net sales declined 1.4 percent from last year to 9.23 billion euros.

Total sales went up 3.6% on an organic basis, while same-store sales rose 1.6%.

France Retail segment sales decreased 4.3 percent to 4.16 billion euros. Organic growth sales slipped 1.2 percent. Cdiscount sales declined 3.3 percent to 617 million euros. Organic and same-store also dropped 3.3 percent.

Latam Retail rose 1.7 percent to 4.45 billion euros, and grew 9.2% on an organic basis and 3.4% on a same-store basis.

Sales for the full year inched up 0.9% to 34.65 billion euros, with organic sales up 4.2% and same-store growth up 2.2 Casino Group

