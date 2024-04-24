Casino Guichard-Perrachon Expects Job Losses Between 1,293 And 3,267 From Transformation Plan

(RTTNews) - Casino Guichard-Perrachon said the company is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organisation with the Group's new scope, now refocused on convenience store networks, and implementing a system for sharing know-how between banners and improving overall efficiency. Its implementation would entail a maximum of between 1,293 and 3,267 job losses. The reorganisation plan provides for 1,293 net job losses within the head office functions.

Also, Casino Guichard-Perrachon said there are plans to invest 1.2 billion euros in store modernisation by 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.