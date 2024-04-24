News & Insights

Markets

Casino Guichard-Perrachon Expects Job Losses Between 1,293 And 3,267 From Transformation Plan

April 24, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Casino Guichard-Perrachon said the company is embarking on a transformation plan aimed at aligning its organisation with the Group's new scope, now refocused on convenience store networks, and implementing a system for sharing know-how between banners and improving overall efficiency. Its implementation would entail a maximum of between 1,293 and 3,267 job losses. The reorganisation plan provides for 1,293 net job losses within the head office functions.

Also, Casino Guichard-Perrachon said there are plans to invest 1.2 billion euros in store modernisation by 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.