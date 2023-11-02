Casino Guichard Perrachon (EPA:CO) Price Target Decreased by 34.97% to 2.43

The average one-year price target for Casino Guichard Perrachon (EPA:CO) has been revised to 2.43 / share. This is an decrease of 34.97% from the prior estimate of 3.73 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 171.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casino Guichard Perrachon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CO is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 3,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASGCX - Allspring Global Long holds 321K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 318K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CO by 74.82% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 314K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CO by 39.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

