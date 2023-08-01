Casino Guichard Perrachon (EPA:CO) Price Target Decreased by 28.79% to 5.12

The average one-year price target for Casino Guichard Perrachon (EPA:CO) has been revised to 5.12 / share. This is an decrease of 28.79% from the prior estimate of 7.19 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.05% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casino Guichard Perrachon. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CO is 0.01%, a decrease of 30.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 386K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CO by 37.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 254K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 254K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CO by 41.89% over the last quarter.

