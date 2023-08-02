News & Insights

Casino Guichard Perrachon - ADR (CGUSY) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 3.50

The average one-year price target for Casino Guichard Perrachon - ADR (OTC:CGUSY) has been revised to 3.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 3.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.06 to a high of 11.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 406.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casino Guichard Perrachon - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGUSY is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.53% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CGUSY / Casino Guichard Perrachon - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 74.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGUSY by 55.81% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGUSY by 36.82% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

