Casino Group Reduces Stake In Mercialys To 16.9% In Terms Of Voting Rights

(RTTNews) - Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) said it has completed the definitive disposal of 3% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap of maturity March 2022. This reduces the Group's stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights from 19.9% to 16.9%. Proceeds of the deal was 24 million euros.

Mercialys is one of the top real estate companies in France and Europe. It owns a real estate portfolio of 53 sites, with 844,000 sq.m of retail space throughout metropolitan France and some of the French overseas territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.