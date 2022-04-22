Casino Group Q1 Net Sales Rise, Despite Weakness In France

(RTTNews) - French retailer Groupe Casino (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group net sales were 7.48 billion euros, up 4.7 percent from last year. Organic net sales growth was 0.5 percent, and same-store sales growth was 3.2 percent.

Total French revenues fell 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 4.1 percent organically to 3.78 billion euros. French retail sales fell 1.1 percent, and Cdiscount sales declined 11.9 percent.

Latam Retail sales were 3.71 billion euros, up 13.2 percent on a reported basis, and 5.8 percent organically.

