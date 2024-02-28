Casino Group Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In 2023; Sales Down 3.2% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Casino Group posted a net loss from continuing operations, Group share, of 2.6 billion euros in 2023 compared to a loss of 185 million euros, prior year, reflecting notably the increase in financial expenses and impairment of Monoprix and Franprix assets in connection with the new November 2023 business plan. Loss per share from continuing operations was 24.17 euros compared to a loss of 2.15 euros. Underlying net loss, Group share, was 1.45 billion euros compared to a loss of 323 million euros, prior year. Underlying loss per share was 13.93 euros compared to a loss of 3.42 euros.

Fiscal 2023 total revenue declined to 9.05 billion euros from 9.65 billion euros, last year. Consolidated net sales was 9.0 billion euros in 2023, down 3.7% on a same-store basis, or down 3.2% on an organic basis and down 4.7% as reported.

