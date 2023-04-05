Casino Group Names Magali Daubinet-Salen CEO Of Casino Banners

(RTTNews) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French mass-market retail group, announced Wednesday the appointment of Magali Daubinet-Salen as Chief Executive Officer of Casino Banners.

Daubinet-Salen takes up her new position today, replacing Tina Schuler.

Further, Vincent Doumerc, Chief Executive Officer of Franprix, has been given additional responsibility for developing Leader Price, formerly part of Distribution Casino France.

Daubinet-Salen joined Casino Group in 2007 as head of Management Control for the Easydis subsidiary. From April 2011, she was Chief Financial Officer for various entities of Distribution Casino France.

From September 2020, she was Chief Operating Officer of DCF in charge of Finance, then Chief Operating Officer in charge of Finance, Procurement and Logistics from January 2021.

She has been a member of the Casino Group Executive Committee since June 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.