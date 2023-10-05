Casino Group Enters Lock-up Agreement Relating To Financial Restructuring With Secured Creditors

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Casino Group said is has entered into a lock-up agreement relating to financial restructuring, with, on the one hand EP Equity Investment III, and on the other hand, creditors beneficially holding 75% of the Term Loan B1, principal commercial banking groups and some of the creditors beneficially holding 92% of the RCF2, as well as holders of notes issued by Quatrim representing 58% of these notes. Listing of the Casino shares, suspended on 4 October 2023, will resume Thursday. The financial restructuring provides for an equity injection as well as a reduction of the Group's financial indebtedness by 6.1 billion euros.

Upon completion of the envisaged restructuring, the consortium SPV will control Casino. EP Equity Investment III has control of the consortium SPV. The current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino.

The Group plans to pursue talks with the financial creditors not yet party to the Lock-Up Agreement.

