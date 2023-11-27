News & Insights

Markets

Casino Group Buys GPA's Stake In Cnova

November 27, 2023 — 04:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French retail company Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) announced Monday the acquisition of CBD Luxembourg Holding from GPA. The purchase price has been set at 10 million euros.

CBD Luxembourg indirectly holds 34 percent of Cnova's share capital, or around 117.30 million ordinary shares.

The deal will increase Casino's stake in Cnova, directly and through wholly-owned subsidiaries, to 98.8 percent.

Of the purchase price, 80 percent is to be paid on completion of the deal, which is expected by November 30, and 20 percent by June 30, 2024 at the latest.

As per the deal, Casino, under certain conditions, will make the payment of an earnout for a higher valuation of Cnova than that resulting from the deal. This will happen if a transaction involving its stake in Cnova were to take place within the next 18 months.

The potential earn-out will be calculated based on the difference between the implied value of 29.4 million euros for 100 percent of Cnova resulting from the initial transaction, and the value of Cnova resulting from a subsequent sale by Casino.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.