Casino giant Caesars confirms data breach

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment CZR.O on Thursday confirmed a data breach that led to a leak of information, including details from its loyalty program database.

The company said hackers accessed details, including driver's license numbers and possibly social security numbers, for a "significant number of members in the database".

Caesars and MGM International MGM.N were allegedly hacked by a group called Scattered Spider, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing four people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

