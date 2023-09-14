News & Insights

Casino giant Caesars confirms data breach

September 14, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment CZR.O on Thursday confirmed a data breach that led to a leak of information, including details from its loyalty program database.

The company said hackers accessed details, including driver's license numbers and possibly social security numbers, for a "significant number of members in the database".

Caesars and MGM International MGM.N were allegedly hacked by a group called Scattered Spider, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing four people familiar with the matter.

