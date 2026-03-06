Casino Giant With $11.5 Billion in Revenue Sees $16 Million Institutional Exit Amid Volatile Year

Key Points

Sea Cliff Partners Management sold 607,700 shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $16.42 million as a result.

The position was previously 6.3% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter; the fund reported no shares of Caesars held at quarter's end.

On February 17, 2026, Sea Cliff Partners Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), liquidating approximately 607,700 shares worth $16.42 million in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Sea Cliff Partners Management reported a full liquidation of its stake in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), selling all 607,700 previously held shares. The quarter-end position value fell by $16.42 million as a result.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its position in Caesars Entertainment; this position accounted for 6.3% of reportable AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings following the filing include: NASDAQ: BTSG: $38.19 million (16.1% of AUM) NYSE: WCC: $23.49 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSE: PLNT: $22.24 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE: HXL: $21.86 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE: JHX: $20.72 million (8.7% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Caesars Entertainment were priced at $26.59, down 12% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $26.59 Market capitalization $5 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.5 billion Net income (TTM) ($502 million)

Company snapshot

Caesars Entertainment offers casino gaming, hotels, entertainment venues, dining, bars, retail, and online sports betting and iGaming services across the United States.

The firm generates revenue primarily from gaming operations, hospitality services, and digital platforms, leveraging a portfolio of owned, leased, and managed properties.

It targets domestic leisure and business travelers, gaming enthusiasts, and online sports bettors seeking entertainment and hospitality experiences.

Caesars Entertainment is a leading U.S. gaming and hospitality company with a diversified portfolio of casinos, hotels, and digital gaming platforms. The company offers a wide range of entertainment and hospitality services. Its scale, brand recognition, and integrated offerings position it as a key player in the competitive resorts and casinos industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Volatility cuts both ways in gaming stocks, and Caesars Entertainment is a good example of that. The business can produce billions in cash flow when travel demand is strong, but heavy leverage, digital expansion costs, and swings in tourism trends can quickly shift the narrative.



Take the latest results, for example. Caesars generated about $11.5 billion in net revenue in 2025, up from $11.2 billion the year prior, with fourth quarter revenue reaching roughly $2.9 billion as regional casinos and digital betting helped offset softer results in Las Vegas. The digital division has been the most explosive growth engine, with digital adjusted EBITDA doubling to $236 million as sports betting and iGaming gained traction.



But the balance sheet and earnings volatility matter. Caesars reported a net loss of about $502 million for the year, compared to $278 million one year prior, and the company still carries nearly $12 billion in debt. That combination can make the stock extremely sensitive to macro conditions, interest rates, and shifts in discretionary consumer spending.



Within the broader portfolio context, the exit also removes exposure to one of the more cyclical holdings. And ultimately, the takeaway is that even if Caesars remains a powerful franchise, its recent performance requires some tolerance for volatility, and sometimes, investors might just find more appealing opportunities elsewhere.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Fitness and Wesco International. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

