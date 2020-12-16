Casino gets strong investor backing for refinancing

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, December 16 (IFR) - Leads cranked in pricing no fewer than four times during execution, and by 87.5bp in all from initial levels, on the high-yield component of Casino's refinancing package as the upsized deal saw a burst of demand.

The French supermarket group priced a €400m January 2026 non-call two senior unsecured bond (Caa1/B) at 6.625%. Leads had kicked off marketing for a €300m deal on Monday, with initial thoughts following in the mid 7s, but as Casino's secondary bond levels kept compressing through execution, pricing was tightened to reflect the momentum.

While orders dropped throughout the process, leads still ended up with a book that was around four times covered, said a source familiar.

"The price was really driven by the secondary levels, in what is arguably one of the largest capital structures in Europe away from telecom names," said the source.

"As secondary levels were improving, and the order book kept growing, it put [leads] in a position where [they] needed to continue to revise. I recognize the number of times are a little odd, but it's not unusual in the context of trying to find the right middle ground that has both sides of the equation happy."

Proceeds from the deal, along with a €225m January 2024 Term Loan B, proceeds from the Leader Price sale and cash, will help fund a tender offer targeted at €1.2bn. The company is targeting bonds which mature between 2021 and 2025.

The tender offer also helped to drive demand for the trade.

"Part of the strategy all along was to tender for 2024 and 2025 bonds in a way that would help investors crystallize some meaningful gains that they have achieved with the latest rally that the bonds have seen," said the source familiar.

Casino's 4.498% 2024s and 3.58% 2025s from the company's unsecured EMTN programme were seen bid in the 70s earlier this year, and are now trading in the 90s, he said.

"In a market that is starved for new paper, a new issue is a logical next step - especially if it allows investors to crystallize profits and roll into a higher coupon instrument," said the source.

Casino also increased the size of loan component to €225m from €200m, and tightened the pricing on the instrument.

Still, hovering over the trade was Casino parent Rallye's cash requirements after the end of its sauvegarde - which will likely see Rallye make around €1.3bn of repayments in 2023. The worry is that Casino would be on the hook for a substantial dividend payment at that point.

"With this company and its relationship with Rallye, there will always be questions - it is unavoidable," said the source. "But what is key is that Casino is pursuing an independent policy, where the objective is to delever the balance sheet. They have proven their ability to do so."

On top of that, bankers structured a covenant package similar to Casino's 2019 secured deal - putting in place dividend restrictions and "meaningful limitations" on debt and restricted payments capacity.

"Obviously when 2023 comes, Rallye will have to find sources [to repay the debt], but it is not automatically a given that Casino needs to pay that."

BNP Paribas and JP Morgan were global coordinators and physical bookrunners on Casino, while Credit Agricole and HSBC were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))