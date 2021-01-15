Playtika Holding, a leading developer of casino and other mobile games, raised $1.9 billion by offering 69.5 million shares (27% primary) at $27, above the range of $22 to $24. New investors BlackRock, Caledonia, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Tiger Global Management had indicated on $600 million worth of shares in the offering.



Playtika Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PLTK. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citi, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank, and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Casino game developer Playtika prices IPO above the range at $27 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.