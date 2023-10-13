News & Insights

GENC

Casino extends period to access its debt restructuring agreement

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 13, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

Adds context

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French supermarket chain Casino announced on Friday an extension for its creditors to access the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of group.

The deadline is now Tuesday at 1800 CET (1600 GMT). Accession to the lock-up agreement is needed to subscribe to the planned 275 million euro ($289 million) capital increase.

The group announced earlier in the month it had finalised a deal to avoid bankruptcy with its main creditors, including Czech billionnaire Daniel Kretinsky.

The deal involves a massive dilution for shareholders and will mark the end of a 30-year-reign for chief executive Jean-Charles Naouri, who controls the company via his Rallye holding GENC.PA.

An agreement in principle was reached in July for a Kretinsky-led consortium to become the company's majority shareholder and inject 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of new money in the company.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.