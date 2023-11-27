News & Insights

Casino confirms it received offers to sell hypermarkets, supermarkets

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 27, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Debt-burdened French retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Monday it had received expressions of interest for the acquisition of hypermarket and supermarket stores, declining to name the bidders and the number of stores it intends to sell.

"These expressions of interest will be analyzed by the group and the consortium (EP Equity Investment III s.à.r.l, Fimalac and Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company) in the coming weeks," the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Stocks mentioned

