Casino confirms it has received "several" bids for hypermarkets

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 30, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ailing French retailer Casino CASP.PA on Thursday confirmed it has received 'preliminary indicative offers from several purchasers' for an unspecified number of its hypermarket and supermarkets it had put up for sale to raise cash.

"The group will not give any details on content of offers currently being examined", Casino added in a statement.

France's BFM TV earlier reported Auchan and Intermarche were among the bidders. Potential other candidates also include Carrefour CARR.PA and German discount group Lidl.

