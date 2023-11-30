Casino confirms it has received "several" bids for hypermarkets

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ailing French retailer Casino CASP.PA on Thursday confirmed it has received 'preliminary indicative offers from several purchasers' for an unspecified number of its hypermarket and supermarkets it had put up for sale to raise cash.

"The group will not give any details on content of offers currently being examined", Casino added in a statement.

France's BFM TV earlier reported Auchan and Intermarche were among the bidders. Potential other candidates also include Carrefour CARR.PA and German discount group Lidl.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

