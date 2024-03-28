Casino changes leadership team as boss Naouri's era ends

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French food retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday it had successfully completed its financial restructuring and that a new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was taking control, ending the 30-year reign of 75-year old Casino's owner Jean-Charles Naouri.

France's seventh-largest supermarket group by market share, was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and recent losses in market share to rivals.

Casino said in a statement that the completion of the restructuring resulted in a change of control and that a new board was named, with former French secretary of state for pensions and Auchan executive Laurent Pietraszewski becoming chairman of the new Casino board while former Metro and Lactalis executive Philippe Palazzi becomes chief executive.

The June 11 shareholders' meeting will be asked to ratify all these appointments. Trading in the shares of Casino will resume this Thursday March 28.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.