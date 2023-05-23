Casino bonds drop after holding company seeks grace period

Repeats to additional subscribers

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Some of Casino's CASP.PA unsecured bonds dropped by over two cents on the euro on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed, after its holding company said on Monday it had started proceedings with a Paris court to negotiate a deal about its debt coming due.

The bonds also dropped as creditors are due to respond to a separate request by Casino at 1500 GMT.

The indebted French supermarket firm had said on April 24 it was considering asking for a court-appointed conciliator to oversee discussions with bank creditors and bondholders over its potential deals with smaller peer Teract and second largest shareholder Kretinsky.

