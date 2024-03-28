Casino Announces Effective Completion Of Financial Restructuring - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Casino, Guichard-Perrachon announced the effective completion of its financial restructuring. The Effective Restructuring Date was 27 March 2024. As a result, Casino's share capital is comprised of 37,304,080,735 shares, representing 37,351,145,246 theoretical voting rights. The completion of restructuring resulted in a change of control of Casino group to France Retail Holdings. Trading in Casino shares will resume Thursday morning.

The planned transactions involving Casino's share capital to be carried out in April include: a reverse share split of the shares; and a reduction in share capital by reducing the par value of the shares issued by Casino.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.