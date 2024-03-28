News & Insights

Markets

Casino Announces Effective Completion Of Financial Restructuring - Quick Facts

March 28, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Casino, Guichard-Perrachon announced the effective completion of its financial restructuring. The Effective Restructuring Date was 27 March 2024. As a result, Casino's share capital is comprised of 37,304,080,735 shares, representing 37,351,145,246 theoretical voting rights. The completion of restructuring resulted in a change of control of Casino group to France Retail Holdings. Trading in Casino shares will resume Thursday morning.

The planned transactions involving Casino's share capital to be carried out in April include: a reverse share split of the shares; and a reduction in share capital by reducing the par value of the shares issued by Casino.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.