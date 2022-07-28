Casino agrees to sell GreenYellow stake, Q2 sales growth accelerates

Adds details

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Thursday it was pushing on with its disposal plan to reduce debt with a deal to sell its majority stake in its energy business GreenYellow.

Group sales accelerated in the second quarter, rising 8.1% on a same-store basis, driven by a robust performance in Latin America and a return of tourists to its city stores in France.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) however declined 7.8% at constant exchange rates to 1.069 billion euros in the first half, as e-commerce unit CDiscount faced a tough market for non-food.

The retailer, which has been selling assets to reduce debt, said Casino, Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance signed a put option agreement with Ardian, via its infrastructure business, to sell their majority stake in GreenYellow at an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euros.

Disposal proceeds, net of 165 million euros reinvestment, would amount 600 million euros for Casino, lifting its disposals to date to 4.0 billion euros.

Casino confirmed its goal of completing the final 500 million euros of its 4.5-billion-euro disposal plan by the end of 2023.

Casino, which has a stake in Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA, reiterated its aim to maintain a high level of profitability and improve cash flow generation this year despite rising inflation.

In its core French market, all the group's brands returned to sales growth in the second quarter, driven by expansion and a gradual return of tourists, with a sharp acceleration since mid-June.

High-end Monoprix stores recorded same-store sales growth of 2.2% in the second quarter after declining 3.0% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jane Merriman)

