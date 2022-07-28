US Markets

Casino agrees to sell GreenYellow stake, Q2 sales growth accelerates

Dominique Vidalon
Retailer Casino said on Thursday it was pushing on with its disposal plan to reduce debt with a deal to sell its majority stake in energy business GreenYellow.

Group sales accelerated in the second quarter, rising 8.1% on a same-store basis, driven by a robust performance in Latin America and a return of tourists to its city stores in France.

Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) however declined 7.8% at constant exchange rates to 1.069 billion euros in the first half.

The retailer, which has been selling assets to reduce debt, said it had signed an agreement to sell its majority energy business GreenYellow for an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euros in a deal that will generate proceeds of 600 million euros.

Casino confirmed its goal of completing its 4.5-billion-euro disposal plan by the end of 2023. Disposals to date amount to 4.0 billion euros.

Casino, which has a stake in Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA, reiterated its aim to maintain a high level of profitability and improve cash flow generation this year despite rising inflation.

