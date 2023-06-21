Casino agrees tax deferment deal with the French government

Accord covers 300 mln euros worth of payment due

Group also asks for standstill on interest payments

Ladreit de Lacharriere becomes Casino's No 2 shareholder

Adds Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere's increased stake from paragraph 7

June 21 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden French supermarket company Casino CASP.PA said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement in principle with the French government to defer payment of the group's tax and social security liabilities due between May and September 2023.

Casino has been plagued for years by hefty debt following a string of acquisitions and by declining revenues and loss of market share in a competitive domestic market.

In May, the company started court-backed with its creditors, while weighing two tie-up bids from wealthy investors.

The agreement with the government would help Casino to preserve its liquidity throughout the conciliation procedure with creditors opened on May 25.

The agreement represents an amount of around 300 million euros ($328.86 million).

The company also said all the financial creditors would be asked to agree, for the duration of the proceedings, to a standstill on any interest payments and other fees and principal instalments owed over this period by the group companies benefiting from the negotiations.

Ladreit de Lacharriere, 82, now owns about 12% of the French retailer after the businessman agreed to convert bonds issued by Casino's controlling holding Rallye into shares, the filing said.

The billionaire previously owned 2.65% of Casino, based on Refinitiv data. Rallye, controlled by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri, is Casino's majority-owner.

Ladreit de Lacharriere recently joined Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in a 1.1 billion-euro bid for Casino. Kretinsky is now Casino's third-biggest shareholder with a 10% stake.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Jane Merriman)

