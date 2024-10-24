News & Insights

Stocks
CASI

Casi Pharmaceuticals receives CTA approval from China NMPA for CID-103

October 24, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application to proceed with a phase 1/2 study of CID-103 in adults patients with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia in China. This China study is part of the global study that was approved by the US FDA in May 2024. CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody recognizing a unique epitope that has demonstrated encouraging preclinical efficacy and safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CASI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.