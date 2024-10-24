Casi Pharmaceuticals receives CTA approval from China NMPA for CID-103

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application to proceed with a phase 1/2 study of CID-103 in adults patients with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia in China. This China study is part of the global study that was approved by the US FDA in May 2024. CID-103 is a fully human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody recognizing a unique epitope that has demonstrated encouraging preclinical efficacy and safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies.

