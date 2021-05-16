CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.4% to US$1.45 in the week after its latest quarterly results. CASI Pharmaceuticals beat revenue forecasts by a solid 14%, hitting US$5.7m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.11, some 83% bigger than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CASI Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CASI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Following the latest results, CASI Pharmaceuticals' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$25.6m in 2021. This would be a major 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 21% to US$0.34. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$23.9m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$4.08, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on CASI Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$3.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting CASI Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 101% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 43% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CASI Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at CASI Pharmaceuticals. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CASI Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with CASI Pharmaceuticals , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

