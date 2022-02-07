CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) insiders need another US$388k to breakeven on a US$1.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$1.0m worth of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$388k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CASI Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Wei-Wu He for US$614k worth of shares, at about US$1.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Wei-Wu He was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Wei-Wu He bought 880.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.15. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CASI Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.9m worth of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock, about 4.0% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CASI Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CASI Pharmaceuticals insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with CASI Pharmaceuticals and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

