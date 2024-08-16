CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.97 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$10.24 million, or -$0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 59.5% to $3.98 million from $9.82 million last year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$6.97 Mln. vs. -$10.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.52 vs. -$0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.98 Mln vs. $9.82 Mln last year.

