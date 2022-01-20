Markets
CASI Pharma: Bi-1206 Granted Orphan Drug Designation By FDA For Follicular Lymphoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its partner BioInvent International AB, for BI-1206, an investigational anti-FcyRllB antibody, for the treatment of follicular lymphoma, the most common form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin lymphoma or NHL.

In Thursday pre-market trade, CASI was trading at $0.73 up $0.03 or 5.65%.

BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials.

One is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which includes patients with follicular lymphoma, MCL and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab.

A second Phase 1/2 trial is investigating BI-1206 in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors.

