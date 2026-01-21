Cashmere Valley Bank Q4 Profit Edges Up, Interest Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Cashmere Valley Bank (CSHX) reported late Tuesday slightly higher net income in its fourth quarter, while earnings per share remained flat, amid higher interest income.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company totaled $7.089 million or $1.81 per share, compared to last year's 7.059 milion or $1.81 per share.

Total interest income increased to $26.27 million from $23.78 million a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to $15.98 million last year.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $1.00 per share to shareholders of record on January 30. The dividend will be paid on February 9. The dividend rate is an increase of $0.05 per share from the dividend paid on August 11, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.