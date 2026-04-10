Is CashAI v5.5 the Secret Sauce to Dave's Fintech Success?

Dave Inc.’s DAVE credit mitigation apparatus is led by CashAI v5.5, an AI-backed tool leveraged to evaluate credit risks and eligibility. This technology is pivotal to improving ExtraCash originations while maintaining credit quality. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Dave registered a 50% year-over-year hike in ExtraCash originations. While this explosive growth heightens credit risks, the company witnessed a 12% improvement in the average 28-day past due rate sequentially, demonstrating CashAI v5.5’s prowess.

The 62% year-over-year surge in the top line in the fourth quarter of 2025 was facilitated by Dave’s credit risk engine’s efficacy. It led to solidifying the profitability picture of the company, wherein adjusted net income surged 92% year over year, and the bottom line jumped 93%. It is evident that CashAI v5.5 is a prominent factor raising the top and bottom-line ceiling.

While the recent financial success favors the utilization of CashAI v5.5, it is important to gauge the financial prospects as well. Management expects 2026 revenues of $690-$710 million, suggesting 25-28% year-over-year growth. It is certainly a massive feat to reach post $554.2 million in revenues registered in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $290-$305 million, indicating a significant hike from the $226.7 million reported in 2025.

It is evident that CashAI v5.5 is at the apex of Dave’s transformation from niche fintech player into a prominent market-mover. The tool has ensured that rising originations do not deteriorate the overall credit quality of its members, a vital move to reduce defaults. The company is batting an eye for significant spikes in its metrics, which requires continuous refinement in the AI-backed instrument.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Dave has skyrocketed 120.4% in the past year, significantly outperforming the 30.8% rally of its industry. The stock has outperformed its industry peer, First Advantage Corporation’s FA 19.4% dip and Futu Holdings’ FUTU 107.5% surge during the same timeframe.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, DAVE trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, higher than First Advantage’s 8.77, while being cheaper than Futu Holdings’ 12.43.

P/E - F12M

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Dave has a Value Score of C, while First Advantage and Futu Holdings carry a Value Score of B and F, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 earnings has risen 3.5%, while it has dipped 2.7% for 2027 over the past 60 days.

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DAVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.