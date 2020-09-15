Cash-strapped Venezuela presents 'conditional offer' to bondholders

CARACAS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela's finance minister on Tuesday announced a "conditional offer" to holders of bonds issued by the government and two state-owned companies that are now in default, while providing few details of the terms.

The OPEC nation in 2017 suspended payments to holders of many bonds issued by the government, state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL, and utility Electricidad de Caracas and sought to initiate a restructuring process.

But that process got held up by an escalating political crisis in the country, which is in the midst of a six-year economic collapse, as well as U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro that barred U.S. citizens and companies from meeting with Venezuelan officials.

In a state television address on Tuesday, finance minister and executive vice president Delcy Rodriguez said "prescription clauses" allowing investors to assert legal rights as holders of the debt would soon expire, and that the government was willing to "interrupt" those clauses.

Rodriguez said the offer aimed to "guarantee that investors are not affected by the illegal actions taken by those who hold power in the United States."

Washington has sanctioned PDVSA, as well as Venezuela's central bank and top officials, to try to force Maduro, who stands accused of corruption, human rights violations, and election-rigging, to resign.

Maduro blames the country's economic woes on U.S. sanctions and accuses Washington of seeking to seize control of the South American country's oil reserves.

Rodriguez said bondholders had until midnight on Oct. 13 to express their interest to the government, and encouraged investors to seek permission from U.S. authorities to engage in a potential deal despite the sanctions.

Venezuela has missed more than $10 billion in payments to bondholders. Exports of oil - the country's main source of foreign currency - are at their lowest levels since the 1940s.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)

