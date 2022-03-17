CASH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.07, changing hands as high as $55.54 per share. Meta Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $43.02 per share, with $65.955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.54.

