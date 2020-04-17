Cash Is King as M&A Goes MIA

Nearly everyone is raising cash by selling stock bonds or drawing down revolvers. Most prefer to sit on the money than put it to use buying other companies.

Forget M&A. It’s all about that cash cushion, what on Wall Street is known as liquidity.

Bankers that typically advise companies on mergers and acquisitions are now helping companies build cash fortresses to bolster their balance sheets against the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis as they navigate the worst economic crisis in decades.

“It’s all about liquidity, liquidity, liquidity,” said Wilhelm Schulz, chairman EMEA M&A at Citigroup, using the Wall Street term for available cash.

“There is currently no M&A,” Schulz continued. “For companies it is all about how they can preserve cash at the moment and almost everyone is drawing down their lines of credit. The surge in requests for lending from companies has been huge.”

Those that can are turning to the bond market. The world’s most highly rated corporate bond issuers raised a total $511.9 billion in March, a 27% increase compared with the same month last year, according to data provider Refinitiv, amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic could restrict access to capital markets. The figure marks the largest month for issuance since Refinitiv’s records began in 1980.

Among those raising hundreds of billions of dollars were Oracle (ORCL) ($20 billion), U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) ($8.5 billion), the worlds’ largest brewer AB InBev ($5.0 billion) (BUD), Airbus SE (EADSY) ($2.7 billion) and Engie SA (ENGI.France) ($2.7 billion).

Companies world-wide have also been drawing down lines of credit as they look to bolster their cash piles as revenues collapse amid the near-shut down of the economy. Since the onset of the COVID-19, companies have drawn down $147.5 billion in credit lines, including General Motors (GM) ($16.0 billion), Ford Motor (F) ($15.4 billion), Boeing (BA) ($13.8 billion) and AB InBev ($9.0 billion), Refinitiv data shows.

Companies are preferring to sit on that cash rather than putting it to other uses such as, say, making an acquisition as the M&A market has dramatically slowed. Global M&A activity reached US$697.6 billion in the year to date, down 28% compared with the same period last year, according to data from Refinitiv. That marks the slowest start since 2016. The slump has been more pronounced for deals worth more than $10 billion, which have dropped 57% versus the same period in 2019.

“What is happening depends on the particular facts and circumstances, said Frank Aquila, global head of M&A at international law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. “Deals that are between signing and closing are moving along and almost all of them will close. Some deals that were close to signing continue to move forward, most of these slowing down, but still moving forward. Many deals that were in the early stages have been put on hold, many will eventually get done but some will inevitably die.”

Xerox Holdings (XRX) became one of the first companies to kill off a blockbuster deal when the U.S. printer maker abandoned its $35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP (HPQ), saying the coronavirus outbreak had scuttled its attempts to acquire the PC and printing equipment. The abandoned deal also hurt billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns significant stakes in both companies and had pushed for their merger.

And after months of in-depth discussions with a number of interested parties,” Philadelphia automotive paint coatings maker Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) also ended its strategic review to explore a potential sale of the company, blaming the dislocation in global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other companies are invoking Material Adverse Change clauses that allow buyers to walk away, or renegotiate deals in the wake of the worst market turmoil in decades.

Swedish private-equity investor EQT pulled out of its $1.46 billion agreement to buy Metlifecare, triggering a MAC clause linked to the New Zealand retirement village owner’s net tangible asset value and earnings, both of which it claimed are materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown.

Metlifecare said that, “Its Initial view is that the assertions are without substance and that APVG does not have a lawful basis to terminate the SIA [scheme implementation agreement].”

“We are seeing a number of buyers look to invoke MAC clauses as a result of the pandemic,” said Sarah Shaw, Partner at international law firm Hogan Lovells.

In the U.S., MACs are common but the threshold is very high; in Europe MACs are less frequent but, where included, the question of whether or not they can be invoked ultimately depends on how “material adverse change” is defined.

“However, this typically carves out macro-economic events and as such would tend not to capture a market downturn triggered by COVID-19. Overall, we are finding that a buyer may have a stronger case for walking away from a deal in light of the pandemic if the sale agreement includes termination rights for a breach of the interim period covenants,” Shaw added.

Deal making activity could start to pick up when companies seek to sell non-core assets, again to bolster their cash cushions. Buyout groups, which amassed $1.5 trillion of dry powder at the end of 2019, according to data provider Preqin, would be the obvious buyers.

Private equity-backed buyouts are up 5% in the year to date, accounting for 16% of world-wide M&A, up 12% from the same period in 2019—the highest percentage since 2013, according to data from Refinitiv.

“There is no question that the share price declines across the board and dislocation in certain sectors are providing risk/reward opportunities that the industry has not seen in some time, Raymond Svider at BC Partners said.

“We all remember the returns achieved with investments post 2009 and while you need to remain disciplined obviously, we will be looking to lean in as soon as the markets stabilize and financing becomes available again,” he added.

But while the assets might be available, the financing could be harder to find. “In theory, there should be private equity buyers if corporates start to sell assets, but the issue is whether they can access sub-investment grade to finance the deals,” Citi’s Schulz said.

In March alone, global high yield bond sales totaled just $5.4 billion, an 85% decline from the $34.8 billion in March 2019.

“We are currently in a phase where carrying out public-to-private transactions are constrained from both a leverage and equity risk perspective. If Ebitda comes down, net debt goes up,” Schulz added.

Buyout groups may also find it harder to secure financing if they can’t carry out due diligence on potential targets in person due to global travel restrictions. Much of the due diligence can now be done virtually, however, either with virtual data rooms or with video calls. “Clearly the inspection of factories and other assets cannot happen in the way they have previously,” Sullivan & Cromwell’s Aquila noted. “Where in person due diligence is essential, deals will be delayed.”

Sweden’s EQT Partners navigated those restrictions earlier this month when it beat several rival buyout groups to enter into exclusive talks to buy Schulke, the hand sanitizer and disinfectant business owned by Air Liquide (AI.FR) which is valued at around Euros900 million.

“Thanks to EQT’s strategy of future-proofing itself, we were already well-equipped to work and collaborate remotely. In the final stages of the process, the majority of the meetings took place over VC, which worked very well,” said Matthias Wittkowski, partner at EQT.

“While more personal, face-to-face meetings are always preferred, our ability to collaborate remotely in an effective and efficient manner in this instance helped avoid any disruption to the process and allowed EQT to be successful,” he added.

But while M&A bankers may be missing out on advisory fees, their counterparts in equity capital markets should be seeing a pick up in revenue as companies turn to equity markets to raise fresh financing, either to repay debt or provide working capital.

A slew of U.K.-listed companies with urgent need for funds have already tapped the equity markets. These include retailers WH Smith (SMWH.LN) and SSP as well as the classified ads publisher Auto Trader.

“There are some costs you can’t cut though, and the natural next step from preserving the cash you’ve got is to go looking for more, said Nicholas Hyett, analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown. “We’ve seen lots of companies draw down their entire revolving credit facilities, but it’s not a surprise to see equity markets being tapped, too.”

At the moment, investors still have cash on hand and are willing to support companies seen as long term winners through a temporary downturn. That may not last.

“As time goes on available cash reserves will diminish, making new equity raises more difficult and more expensive. While we might see the desire for equity funding increase as time goes on the ability to actually deliver is a different matter,” Hyett cautioned.

Additional Reporting by Selin Bucak

