Cash In on Silver Price Momentum with Wheaton Precious Metals Stock

Last week I put a spotlight on gold mining company Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). Savvy investors should also consider cashing in on the red-hot rally in silver now.

Like gold, silver prices are rising on inflation and geopolitical concerns. I know there’s a ton of hardcore silver bugs out there who have been waiting patiently for a big move higher. If this price action continues to play out, then it’s worth looking at Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) as an investment opportunity. The company has a high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets, and could be on the verge of a breakout.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM looking interesting here. pic.twitter.com/AYJ3TSuUVd

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) April 5, 2024

It’s worth noting that the silver-to-gold ratio, which a lot of traders like to watch, is only just now starting to favor silver. The relationship is meandering around the 2019 levels and is quite a bit away from the peak of 2021.

In other words, if silver moves here, it could catch up in a big way relative to gold. This would in turn lift silver mining stocks.

This ratio is not just a number, but a reflection of silver’s relative affordability and potential for growth, especially considering the expected surge in silver demand to 1.2 billion ounces in 2024.

So, we have a tailwind that favor silver miners. Now when it comes Wheaton, its business model is a blend of leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a lower risk profile compared to traditional mining operations.

Why Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Stands Out

How is this the case? Well, unlike traditional mining companies, Wheaton offers upfront capital to mine developers for the right to purchase a portion of its production at a fixed price. This model significantly reduces risk while providing leverage to commodity prices – it provides optionality which can be a tremendous advantage as silver and gold rise.

This approach has enabled Wheaton to achieve one of the highest cash operating margins in the industry, averaging around 45% currently. Wheaton’s diversified production profile is primarily driven by silver, constituting 55% of revenue, followed by gold at 42%, and minor contributions from palladium and cobalt. This is a solid mix in my view.

This is a strong company that also has some of the world’s most significant mines under its umbrella. Wheaton’s diverse assets also include potential production from projects not yet in guidance. And the more both silver and gold run, the more upside potential there exists for these projects. Management is active in this regard, having secured agreements for eight development assets, promising a 40% growth profile over five years.

Bottom line? I like Wheaton Precious Metals stock here. The chart could be on the verge of a multi-year breakout, silver prices are only just now starting to run, and this is a company that stands to benefit in a big way from continued precious metal momentum.

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount.

