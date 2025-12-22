Cash Growth ETF (BUL) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF BUL is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 48.7% from its 52-week low price of $37.67 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

BUL in Focus

It offers exposure to quality large-cap and mid-cap companies with high free cash flow yield. The fund charges 60 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Large-cap Growth ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

BUL likely touched its 52-week high now, driven by a combination of strong market sentiment favoring growth & quality stocks, its focus on profitable companies (high free cash flow), recent positive price momentum in the technology sector, and a general uplift in the broader U.S. stock market, particularly the S&P 500's strong performance in late 2025.

More Gains Ahead?

BUL may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 22.79 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.