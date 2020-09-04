Cash-flush corporates to slow pace of bond issuance

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (IFR) - US high-grade bond issuance is expected to slow precipitously in the fourth quarter following one last hurrah of refinancing deals in September, analysts said.

Borrowers have flooded the US high-grade primary market this year with US$1.409trn of issuance through September 3, with most of the money used to refinance debt, fund tender offers or simply sitting on corporate balance sheets.

September supply is expected to total around US$120bn–$140bn before issuers slow down on adding new debt and turn their attention to how best to spend their war-chests.

"They don't need that much cash but they've built a fort," said Dominique Toublan, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas.

"On the back of that cash, we think companies won't issue much more as they decide what to do with that cash."

The expectation among investors and credit analysts is that companies will use the pile of cash to delever through liability-management exercises as long as Treasury yields remain low.

On average, cash on corporate balance sheets for US high-grade companies is at the highest point since the aftermath of the previous financial crisis in 2009, Toublan said.

In normal times high-performing companies would save less and rely on anticipated future cashflow to pay for upcoming liabilities, but amid the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic they are hoarding cash.

Indeed, companies are sitting on so much cash that many have enough on hand to pay 100% of the coming year's liabilities, including bond and loan maturities.

LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Much of the surge of bond issuance in the past year has been made up by companies executing leverage-neutral liability-management exercises that simply reduced interest costs.

AT&T continued that trend last week with a new exchange offer for 25 series of notes that have coupons as high as 8.75%. New senior notes to fund the exchange are expected after the September 7 Labor day holiday in a leverage-neutral deal, according to a Moody's report.

Other companies have started using cash on hand to delever. For example, CVS Health used US$2bn of cash and a new US$4bn three-part bond offering to fund a US$6bn tender offer.

"Liability management as a general theme is going to continue to be a big component of activity in the high-grade capital markets," said one senior US syndicate banker.

"There are lots of ways treasurers and CFOs can justify taking out near-term debt with longer-term debt given these very attractive coupons."

SUPPLY SLOWDOWN

After this month, supply could slow to just US$100bn in the final three months of the year, according to Bank of America research.

By comparison, over the last four years fourth-quarter volume has averaged around US$225bn, the syndicate banker said.

Companies will have less need to access the bond market and more confidence to spend their cash once there is more certainty about the road ahead, said Hans Mikkelsen, head of high-grade credit strategy at BofA. In particular, plans may change if and when there is a prospect of a widely distributed Covid-19 vaccine.

Some companies may seek acquisitions or to return the cash to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends, said Tim Leary, a portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. But investors are certainly looking for companies to reduce debt.

"You have to consider that after a recession we always see companies become very conservative because that is when you find out that having a lot of debt on your balance sheet is not cool," Mikkelsen said.

"This time around balance sheets are in much worse shape than after a normal recession so it has to be the number one priority for most sectors – with few exceptions – to bring down debt."

