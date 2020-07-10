US Markets

Cash flows to China funds amid fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Investors have poured the most cash into China funds since July 2015, BofA said on Friday, amid fears of a repeat of the 2015-16 bubble that saw the benchmark Shanghai index .SSEC fall more than 40% from its peak in just a few weeks.

This week's $6.1 billion directed into China funds was the second largest ever, BofA said.

Shares in the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 have risen to levels not seen since the 2015 bubble, supported by hopes of an economic recovery, a conducive regulatory environment and retail investor enthusiasm.

Chinese state-run media, however, warned in commentary on Thursday that investors should respect the market, manage risks and pursue rational investments after Chinese stocks accelerated their recent rally and hit multi-year highs.

BofA's report also showed weekly flows of $29.4 billion into cash funds, $17.8 billion into bonds funds, $6.2 billion into equities funds and $2.4 billion into gold funds.

It also said it saw "cross asset sentiment moving quickly away from 'extreme bearish'".

