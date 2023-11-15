News & Insights

Cash Feeder Cattle Fell Double Digits This Week

November 15, 2023

Live cattle ended the Tuesday session with $0.92 to $1.35 gains, leaving Feb $3.22 off the low from Friday. The front month feeders were $0.70 to $1.32 in the black, excluding the 67 cent pullback in November contract. The Feb feeders are $2.58 in the black after two days. Cash cattle sales were mostly unestablished, with some $178 sales in the WCB. USDA reported 9,169 head of feeder cattle were sold in the OKC Feeder Auction Review. Sales were mostly $5-10 lower for the steers and were $8-12 lower for the few heifers that sold (59% steer/38% heifer, and 44% +600lbs). The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $2.76 weaker to $228.64 for 11/13. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef was listed at $295.67 for Choice, down by $2.18, and $267.88 in Select, down by $1.36. Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was 126k head, for a WTD total of 251,000 head. That compares to 247k head last week and 256k head last year.  

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $175.850, up $0.925,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $176.875, up $1.625,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $178.800, up $1.350,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $230.050, down $0.675

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $229.000, up $0.700

