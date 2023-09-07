CASH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/11/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/23, Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of CASH's recent stock price of $48.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CASH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $60.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.96.

In Thursday trading, Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

