Cash Dividend On The Way From Williams (WMB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/25, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/29/25. As a percentage of WMB's recent stock price of $57.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Williams Cos Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when WMB shares open for trading on 9/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.98 per share, with $63.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.82.

In Wednesday trading, Williams Cos Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

