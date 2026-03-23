Cash Dividend On The Way From Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (Symbol: MMU) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0545, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of MMU's recent stock price of $10.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when MMU shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MMU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.46 per share, with $10.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.22.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MMU makes up 8.70% of the First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (Symbol: MFLX) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MMU).

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.