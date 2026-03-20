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WDI

Cash Dividend On The Way From Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI)

March 20, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/26, Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare (Symbol: WDI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1485, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of WDI's recent stock price of $13.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when WDI shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

WDI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WDI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.445 per share, with $15.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.35.

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Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Western Asset Diversified Income Fundhare shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Also see:
 ETF Articles
 TPNI Insider Buying
 Cheap Technology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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