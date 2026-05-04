Cash Dividend On The Way From West Bancorporation (WTBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, West Bancorporation, Inc. (Symbol: WTBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of WTBA's recent stock price of $23.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when WTBA shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WTBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTBA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.31 per share, with $26.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.62.

In Monday trading, West Bancorporation, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.