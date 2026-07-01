Cash Dividend On The Way From Wabash National (WNC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WNC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.63 per share, with $14.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.46.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WNC makes up 1.14% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WNC).
In Wednesday trading, Wabash National Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
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Further WNC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.