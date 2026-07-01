Cash Dividend On The Way From Wabash National (WNC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 7/23/26. As a percentage of WNC's recent stock price of $13.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Wabash National Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when WNC shares open for trading on 7/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.63 per share, with $14.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.46.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WNC makes up 1.14% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WNC).

In Wednesday trading, Wabash National Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further WNC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.