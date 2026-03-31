Cash Dividend On The Way From Village Super Market (VLGEA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/2/26, Village Super Market, Inc. (Symbol: VLGEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/23/26. As a percentage of VLGEA's recent stock price of $43.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Village Super Market, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when VLGEA shares open for trading on 4/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VLGEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLGEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLGEA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.08 per share, with $43.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.20.

In Tuesday trading, Village Super Market, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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